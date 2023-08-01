Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,528 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Kellogg by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $9,625,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Kellogg by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on K. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,281,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $66.02. 595,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 97.52%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

