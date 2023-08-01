Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $9.39 Million in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 159,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 94,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 37,525 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,732,000 after buying an additional 28,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Alteryx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AYX traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 191,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83.

AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

