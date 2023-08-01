Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Donaldson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 58,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.77. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

