Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 116,235 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1,187.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,235 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Voya Financial worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 24.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.46. 165,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,865. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.61. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

