Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,019. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE:CHE traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $523.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $541.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $574.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.84 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.