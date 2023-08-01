Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Down 7.2%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.79. Approximately 6,864,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 18,652,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.62.

Lyft Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

Insider Activity at Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. Lyft had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 151.57%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lyft by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 20.2% during the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 18,764 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $1,319,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 5.3% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

