MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 11th

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.
MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ MNSB opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $179.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.49.
MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Stephens lowered MainStreet Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
