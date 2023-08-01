MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 11th

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MNSB opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $179.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.49.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 21,757.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 1,739.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens lowered MainStreet Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

