Marchex (MCHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Marchex to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 million. On average, analysts expect Marchex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of Marchex stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. 2,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marchex in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Articles

