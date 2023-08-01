Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 245557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Maritime Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

