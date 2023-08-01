Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Macquarie started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $13.29. 1,815,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,149. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

