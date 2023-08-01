Merriman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 4.65% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVSD. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,449,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,218,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $900,000.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $53.22.

About Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

