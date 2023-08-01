Merriman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,711 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $21,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,787,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. 575,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

