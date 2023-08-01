Merriman Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.5% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVRE traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,893. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $292.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

