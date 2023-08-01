Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 254,425 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 254,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 297,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,502. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

