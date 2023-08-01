Merriman Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,087,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after buying an additional 277,853 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,743. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

