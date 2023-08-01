Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 189,044 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,044 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.44% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,885,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,692,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,243,000 after purchasing an additional 509,323 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 149,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVLU traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 130,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,126. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

