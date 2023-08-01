Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $74.40. 856,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,046. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

