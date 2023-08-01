Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.85. 9,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 106,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MTAL. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Metals Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTAL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

