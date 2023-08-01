MGIC Investment (MTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in MGIC Investment by 199.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.70 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

