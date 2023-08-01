ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Down 9.8%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.26 and last traded at $39.46. 56,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 114,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

ModivCare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49.

Insider Transactions at ModivCare

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.74 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,625.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,667,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,951,437.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 193,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ModivCare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 1,228.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

