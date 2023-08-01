Motorola Solutions (MSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MSI traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $289.20. The company had a trading volume of 224,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $212.76 and a 1-year high of $299.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.92 and its 200-day moving average is $278.70.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

