Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.42 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $45.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

About Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

