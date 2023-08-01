Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.42 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $45.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 365.53% and a negative net margin of 148.11%. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nabriva Therapeutics
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.