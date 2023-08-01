Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.70-$0.90 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.25 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 1.48%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

NGVC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.41. 2,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,402. The company has a market cap of $282.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.02. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NGVC shares. TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles

