Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $38.10 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ultra Clean news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,661 shares of company stock valued at $480,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,136,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 13.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,600,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 298,675 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,695,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 76.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,071,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 462,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

