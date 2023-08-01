NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,513 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NRG traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

