NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,778. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.