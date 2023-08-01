NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $20.01 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,398 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.5% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.50. 5,643,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,219,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

