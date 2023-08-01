NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 111 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.72. 833,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,517. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

