NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MOH shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.58. 268,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,762. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

