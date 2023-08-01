NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,985 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000.

VYM traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.05. 747,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,280. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

