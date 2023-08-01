New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EDU. UBS Group lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,508. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Barclays PLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 560,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after purchasing an additional 160,570 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,068,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 166,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 83,141 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,130,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 626,681 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

