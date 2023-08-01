New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EDU. UBS Group lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,508. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
