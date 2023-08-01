New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Shares Down 25%

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.05. 107,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,004% from the average session volume of 9,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

New Zealand Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85.

New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.72 million during the quarter. New Zealand Energy had a return on equity of 67.26% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Zealand Energy Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

