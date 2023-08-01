Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 12.1 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 56,580,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,844,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,084,752.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 244,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

