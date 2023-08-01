NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.08

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.08 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 193861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

NovoCure Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $126.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,538,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,417,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,661,000 after purchasing an additional 719,265 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NovoCure by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

