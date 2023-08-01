Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.65 million. Omnicell also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.75-$2.00 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Down 2.3 %

OMCL stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.70. The company had a trading volume of 649,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $290.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.89 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMCL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicell from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.56.

In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Omnicell by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Omnicell by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

