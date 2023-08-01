On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $86.60

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.60 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 88.20 ($1.13), with a volume of 664193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.14).

OTB has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 248 ($3.18) to GBX 220 ($2.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.85) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, On the Beach Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 260 ($3.34).

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83. The company has a market cap of £146.95 million, a PE ratio of 8,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 133.31.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

