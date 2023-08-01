Oppenheimer Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $90.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.63.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $96.27 on Friday. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,235.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,235.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Roku by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at $834,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 51.5% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 238.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

