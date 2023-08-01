Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Optiva to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Optiva alerts:

Optiva Trading Up 11.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.