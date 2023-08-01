Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,197,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 439,304 shares.The stock last traded at $11.21 and had previously closed at $11.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORAN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.
Orange Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 1,033.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Orange by 1,692.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,014,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 958,143 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 8,528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 932,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 3,422.9% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 521,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 506,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
About Orange
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
