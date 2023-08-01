Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,197,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 439,304 shares.The stock last traded at $11.21 and had previously closed at $11.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORAN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Orange Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Orange Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 1,033.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Orange by 1,692.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,014,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 958,143 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 8,528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 932,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 3,422.9% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 521,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 506,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

(Get Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

