Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 8,977,919 Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,977,919 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,174,000. Owl Rock Capital makes up approximately 1.4% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 2.30% of Owl Rock Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,750. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

In other news, Director Chris Temple acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Chris Temple acquired 5,900 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $78,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Kaye acquired 3,749 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.66. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,380.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 88,314 shares of company stock worth $1,168,194. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

