Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,148 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,105,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,190,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.95.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,726,140. Insiders sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $137.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,162,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,266. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

