Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,903 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $20,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 160,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in D.R. Horton by 24.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.92. 1,759,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

