Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.5% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $41,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ASB Consultores LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,098,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,516,057. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -17.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,156. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

