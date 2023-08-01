Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $17.48 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $545.84. 1,517,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,373. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $210.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $527.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

