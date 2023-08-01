Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $25.74 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.39.

QCOM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,920,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average of $120.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

