Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,381 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $15,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in PACCAR by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 271,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after buying an additional 96,340 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2,658.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 61,119 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 857,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after buying an additional 168,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,524 shares of company stock worth $3,890,642 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.3 %

PACCAR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.43. 1,964,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,308. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 14.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.65.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.