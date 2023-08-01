Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $34.98 Million in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,105,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,982,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of BHP Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.73. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,512.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

