Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 762,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,108 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $81,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.28. 9,965,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,854,634. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $267.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.