Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 278 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,567 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,328 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,289. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $347.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,526. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.02. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $271.61 and a 52 week high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

