Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 880 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $31,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded down $3.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $467.98. 835,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.38. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

